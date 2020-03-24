High surf advisory up for south, east shores

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday the most south and east-facing shores of the islands.
The advisory has been posted for the south and east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Kahoolawe and the Big Island, as well as the south-facing shores of Niihau and Lanai.
Surf on both shores is expected to build to 6 to 8 feet.
Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice from ocean safety lifeguards.
Boaters should also be on the lookout for surfers and boyboarders using harbor channel areas to get to surfing areas.
