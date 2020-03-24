Hawaii banks modify hours, close branches in response to coronavirus outbreak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Banks across the state are modifying hours or closing branches in response to widening restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bank of Hawaii is temporarily closing branches across the state and in the Pacific region starting this week.
Some Oahu closures begin Thursday, while closures start Thursday for Maui County, Hawaii Island and Kauai.
Some branches in Guam, Palau and Saipan close Friday.
The 29 branches that will remain open will add dedicated hours for kupuna from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily.
First Hawaiian Bank has already closed its Pearlridge branch for regular banking services except for its safe deposit box, ATM and night deposit services.
FHB’s Pearl City and Moanalua branches remain open.
FHB’s Saipan branch will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
