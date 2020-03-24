Forecast: Gusty trade winds to persist through Thursday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong trade wind weather remains in the forecast through Thursday as a strong high pressure system builds in from the north.
Drier and more stable air moving into the region will limit rainfall chances through Thursday afternoon with the highest chances for showers forecast along windward mountain slopes in the overnight to early morning time periods.
An upper-level disturbance developing north of the islands will bring increasing shower activity to the region from Thursday night into the weekend.
A long-period south swell will continue at low-end advisory levels Tuesday and Tuesday night, then gradually lower through Thursday.
A high surf advisory remains in effect for south-facing shores of all islands from midnight tonight through Tuesday night. Rough surf will build along east-facing shores during the next couple days due to a combination of strong trade winds over and upstream of the islands.
Surf is expected to hold at advisory levels through the remainder of the week and possibly into the weekend.
