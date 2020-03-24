Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze affecting state welfare offices in Wahiawa

Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze affecting state welfare offices in Wahiawa
Firefighters battled a blaze in Wahiawa early Tuesday. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | March 24, 2020 at 4:29 AM HST - Updated March 24 at 4:29 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze affecting multiple state welfare offices in Wahiawa.

The fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m. on California Avenue.

According to Honolulu police, the blaze spread to three mobile office buildings, one of which was a women, infants and children office.

It's not clear how it started as authorities have not released further details.

A portion of California Avenue is blocked off from Lehua Street to Cane Street.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.