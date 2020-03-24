Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze affecting state welfare offices in Wahiawa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze affecting multiple state welfare offices in Wahiawa.
The fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m. on California Avenue.
According to Honolulu police, the blaze spread to three mobile office buildings, one of which was a women, infants and children office.
It's not clear how it started as authorities have not released further details.
A portion of California Avenue is blocked off from Lehua Street to Cane Street.
This story will be updated.
