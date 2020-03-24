Doctors see an increase in demand for telemedicine as state sees more cases of COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several physicians are stepping up to do telemedicine to help their patients without seeing them in person and demand has been high.
In telehealth, doctor visits are completely online and confidential. They say it helps with screenings for COVID-19 without spreading infection and encourages regular doctor visits despite the crisis.
"It's going to be super important because the last thing we want is for people to be afraid to receive care, be afraid to go to the doctors because they might get sick," said Dr. David Roth of Honolulu, a telehealth expert.
"It's the best way to make sure we are doing all of the rest of our health care needs despite having to practice good limitations in our social connection," he added.
Roth says federal restrictions on billing and prescribing medications through telehealth have been relaxed opening the door to more doctor visits online. Some companies are also recruiting physicians.
Experts say large organizations like Kaiser, the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs offer telemedicine.
Patients should contact their doctor if they are interested.
