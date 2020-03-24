City closes 6 satellite city halls as it curtails service, moves to appointments

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is closing six satellite city halls ― and keeping just three open ― as it curtails services amid the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Tuesday, these centers and satellite city halls are still open:
- Kapalama Hale Driver Licensing Center
- Kapoelei Hale Driver Licensing Center
- Koolau Driver Licensing Center
- Wahiawa Driver Licensing Center
- Downtown Satellite City Hall
- Windward City Satellite City Hall
- Hawaii Kai Satellite City Hall
Officials said the Pearl City Commercial Driver Licensing office will remain open for commercial licenses.
All Waianae appointments have been moved to Kapolei Hale. And Pearl City driver licensing appointments have been moved to Kapalama Hale.
All road tests are suspended until further notice.
Additionally, all driver licensing and state ID services are by appointment only.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.