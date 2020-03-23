Wind advisory posted for most of the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong trade winds are expected through the first half of the week as high pressure builds to the north. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain locations, especially through the overnight and early morning periods. Drier air moving in by Tuesday should limit rainfall accumulations. Rainfall chances may trend up later in the week through the upcoming weekend as an upper disturbance moves into the area from the north.