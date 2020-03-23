Wind advisory posted for most of the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong trade winds are expected through the first half of the week as high pressure builds to the north. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain locations, especially through the overnight and early morning periods. Drier air moving in by Tuesday should limit rainfall accumulations. Rainfall chances may trend up later in the week through the upcoming weekend as an upper disturbance moves into the area from the north.
The current country swell will continue to decrease. Minimal background swells are expected Tuesday through the end of the week for north and west facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will rise over the next several days due to a combination of strong trade winds locally and a short- period northeast swell. Surf will likely rise to advisory levels around Monday night and remain elevated through most of the week.
Surf along south facing shores will see a combination of small south and southwest swells. Forerunners from a larger south swell is expected to slowly fill in on Monday and peak near advisory levels Tuesday into Tuesday night and gradually lower Wednesday through Thursday.
