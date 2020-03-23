Wind advisory posted for gusty northeast trade winds

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wind advisory has been issued for portions of most of the islands due to gusty northeast winds that could reach 20 to 30 miles per hour with higher gusts.
The National Weather Service said the advisory is posted until 6 p.m. Tuesday for windward Oahu and the Waianae mountains, the islands of Lanai and Kahoolawe, most of Maui, and north, east and southern portions of the Big Island, along with the Kohala area and interior sections, including Saddle Road.
The strongest winds will be near the mountains, in gaps, and where winds blow downslope from higher terrain.
Localized gusts near 45 miles per hour are also possible.
Winds this strong can blow around unsecured objects, and also bring down tree branches and cause sporadic power outages. Motorists should also use extra caution while driving.
