LIST: Essential services, workers and activities under city’s stay-at-home order

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has issued an emergency “stay-at-home” order in a dramatic move to stop the spread of the coronavirus on Oahu.
Maui has also followed suit, the governor is planning a similar mandate.
Here’s a look at what the city’s order defines as “essential.”
What essential activities are allowed?
- Errands or activities essential to health and safety of individuals and pets, including getting medicine, visiting a health care professional, or getting supplies needed to stay at home;
- Shopping for groceries, pet supplies and other household products;
- Outdoor activities that comply with social distance rules, including walking, hiking or running. (Remember: City and state parks are closed.)
- Any work that provides essential products or services;
- Caring for a family member or pet in another household.
Who provides an essential service?
- Health care operations: People can leave their home to work for or obtain any health care services, including from hospitals, clinics, dentists, pharmacies, licensed medical marijuana dispensaries, eye care centers, mental health providers, and home health care providers.
- Essential infrastructure: Workers in this area include construction, airport operations, water, sewer, gas, electrical roads and highways, solid waste collection, internet and telecommunications.
- All first responders, emergency management personnel, court personnel, and law enforcement are considered essential.
What is an essential business?
- Health care operations and essential infrastructure
- Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks and pet supply stores
- Farming and fishing operations
- Businesses that provide food, shelter and social services
- The media
- Gas stations, car and bike repair businesses, and towing services
- Banks and related financial institutions
- Hardware stores
- Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, and other service providers who maintain the safety, sanitation and essential services needed in homes and businesses
- Businesses that provide mailing, shipping and delivery services
- Educational instutitions
- Laundromats, dry cleaners and industrial laundry services
- Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food for delivery or carry out
- Businesses that supply products needed for people to work from home
- Businesses that supply other essential businesses with supply
- Airlines, taxis and other private transportation providers
- Home-based care for seniors, adults or children
- Residential facilities and shelters
- Professional services, including legal, accounting, real estate and other services
- Childcare facilities
- Businesses that provide food, shelter and other needs for animals
- Hotel and motels
- Funeral, mortuary, cremation and related services
- Building and construction services
- Critical labor union functions
- Licensed private detectives, guards and similar agencies
