As layoffs mount, state struggles to handle flood of unemployment claims

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With tourism all but shutdown in Hawaii, hundreds of workers are being laid off ― and finding it nearly impossible to file an unemployment claim.
The state Labor and Industrial Relations office said it simply cannot handle the number of newly unemployed trying to make claims.
They have tried adding and upgrading gateway and web servers to accommodate those wanting to file online, tripled the amount of staff taking phone calls, and even started accepting paper forms.
Still, the changes are not enough, frustrating the thousands scrambling to get unemployment benefits.
Scott Murakami, director of the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, admits all attempts to modernize the process have so far failed.
The issues first showed up last week Tuesday, as the number of claims soared to 3,000 that day and the online system slowed down significantly.
On Wednesday and Thursday, some who called were disconnected because the phone lines were jammed too.
And on Friday, the paper application process was announced to stop people from congregating at the locations since social distancing is needed.
But frustrated out-of-work employees say the papers at the local offices were running out or no one was collecting them.
Even getting a downloadable version of the form online required people to use the state’s overloaded website.
Hawaii News Now has asked for the online application to allow our website visitors a chance to download the form, but the office has not provided it yet.
Hawaii News Now has also asked for an update on the technology upgrades over the weekend, but has not gotten that information yet either.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.