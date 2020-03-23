Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — The Democratic Party of Hawaii is scrapping plans for in-person voting during its party-run presidential primary on April 4 in favor of mailed ballots over concerns of the coronavirus. The party had always expected most members would vote by mail, and has already put two rounds of ballots in the mail. But the party had also planned to allow people to cast ballots at 21 voting sites on election day if the wanted. Voters would have been allowed to join the party that day. Instead, the party will now send a third round of mailed ballots to everyone who newly registers to vote or joins by April 4. Results aren't expected until late May.