Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CRUISE-SHIP-
Troubled cruise ship with 2,000 passengers docks in Honolulu
HONOLULU (AP) — A cruise ship that had to cut short its trip because of the coronavirus and mechanical problems docked Sunday in Honolulu's harbor. The Norwegian Jewel, which carried about 2,000 passengers, docked in the evening, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. The Hawaii Department of Transportation says the ship has problems with its propulsion, which will be repaired at Honolulu's harbor. The ship had to scuttle its 23-day cruise of Australia and French Polynesia because many ports were closed due to the coronavirus. Charter flights have been arranged for ship passengers on Monday and Tuesday from Honolulu to Los Angeles; Sydney; London; Vancouver, British Columbia; and Frankfurt, Germany, the company said.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GUAM
Guam reports 1st death related to COVID-19 outbreak
HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Health officials in Guam have reported the U.S. territory's first death related to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. The Pacific Daily News reports a 68-year-old woman died at 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Guam Memorial Hospital in Tamuning. Officials say the woman, whose identity was not released, arrived at the hospital with fever, chills and shortness of breath. Officials say the woman had no travel history but came into contact with someone who had recently traveled and tested positive for the virus. As of Sunday morning, there were 15 reported COVID-19 cases on Guam.
EXTENDED AIR AMBULANCE FLIGHTS
Air ambulance to begin night landings at Maui Medical Center
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Health officials in Hawaii have announced that air ambulance helicopters will be allowed to land at night at the Maui Memorial Medical Center in April to reduce patient transport time. Flights had been permitted to land only during daylight forcing nighttime emergency flights to land at Kahului Airport and continue travel in an ambulance on the ground to the emergency room. The Maui News reported Friday that the Maui Health System announced the extended air ambulance flights will begin April 1. Officials say emergency air ambulances operate 24 hours a day, providing transportation and in-flight medical care for patients in rural areas including Hana, Molokai and West Maui.
WALMART JOBS-BONUSES OFFERED
Walmart to hire 400 employees in Hawaii, offer bonuses
HONOLULU (AP) — Walmart will hire about 150,000 associates in the United States, filling about 400 positions in Hawaii until the end of May in response to strong demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Arkansas-based multinational retail company announced plans Friday to offer cash bonuses in April of $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly associates. All U.S. hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices on the employee roster as of March 1 are eligible for the bonus. The announcement comes as people across the country are being laid off because of an economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii reports first cases of virus spreading in community
HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities say two people on Oahu who haven't traveled outside Hawaii, and haven't had any contact with people who have, tested positive for the coronavirus. The statewide total of those with the disease is now 37. The two non-travel cases indicate the virus is now circulating in Hawaii. The numbers come as a growing number of leaders are urging Gov. David Ige to take a tougher stance on travelers to prevent the spread of the disease. House Speaker Scott Saiki, Lt. Gov. Josh Green, a Senate special committee on the virus and the Honolulu City Council have all called on Ige to impose a two-week quarantine on arriving passengers.
HAWAII-DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
Hawaii Democrats scrap in-person voting plan for primary
HONOLULU (AP) — The Democratic Party of Hawaii is scrapping plans for in-person voting during its party-run presidential primary on April 4 in favor of mailed ballots over concerns of the coronavirus. The party had always expected most members would vote by mail, and has already put two rounds of ballots in the mail. But the party had also planned to allow people to cast ballots at 21 voting sites on election day if the wanted. Voters would have been allowed to join the party that day. Instead, the party will now send a third round of mailed ballots to everyone who newly registers to vote or joins by April 4. Results aren't expected until late May.