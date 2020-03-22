Two civilian employees within U.S. Army Hawaii test positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Army announced two people have tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday.
That brings the total number of people infected within the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii to four.
In an update on Facebook, Col. Tom Barrett said the two people are a civilian employee who works at Tripler Army Medical Center and a civilian employee who works at Wheeler Army Airfield.
“Upon returning from travel, both individuals developed symptoms and were subsequently tested,” Barrett said.
These cases are in addition to the soldier with the 25th Infantry Battalion based in Hawaii who tested positive for coronavirus.
The Army said the soldier is in isolation at their off-base home.
Officials said the soldier traveled to Las Vegas on March 13 and returned to Oahu on March 15. The soldier was ordered to self-quarantine and became symptomatic on March 18.
A test was conducted Thursday and confirmed to be positive a day later.
Every night around 6 p.m. senior leaders with the U.S. Army Hawaii provides live video updates which can be found both on Facebook and on their website.
