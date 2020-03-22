Tripler has dealt with at least 4 known cases of COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - So far, officials have reported at least four cases tied to or treated by Tripler Army Medical Center staff.
On Sunday, the first positive case of a Hawaii Marine was confirmed.
Officials said the Camp H.M. Smith Marine tested positive after returning Friday from training and annual leave of the mainland. The Marine went to Tripler Army Medical Center after developing symptoms. Staff discharged the Marine the same day.
Officials say the Marine is in isolation in off-base quarters.
The Army also recently announced a soldier with the 25th Infantry Battalion based in Hawaii tested positive for coronavirus. It was the first case linked to the Army community in Hawaii. The soldier is in isolation.
According to Army officials, the soldier went to Las vegas on March 13 and returned on March 15. The solider became symptomatic on March 18 and was tested.
By March 20, health care professionals confirmed the test was positive.
Additionally, two civilian workers at Tripler also tested positive.
The first positive case at Tripler was announced on March 18. Both employees had visited New York prior to returning to Oahu.
