Passengers from cruise ship with mechanical issue to disembark in Honolulu and go home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Norwegian Jewel cruise ship will end it’s current journey in Honolulu on Sunday afternoon and all 1,700 passengers plus crew members will disembark.
The approval for the passengers to disembark was given because the vessel has a mechanical problem.
But the plan was crafted before the state announced mandatory quarantines for visitors would begin Thursday in a push to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The ship notified state leaders that it has a major malfunction and needs to dock after it had been turned away at other ports.
The plan is to have every person screened. Those displaying any symptoms will be separated. Those with no symptoms will be taken by tour bus to Honolulu’s airport.
Chartered planes from various companies will then fly them to their “home airport,” according to documents obtained by Hawaii News Now.
However, the first flight of passengers isn’t expected to leave until Monday morning. It’s not clear where the passengers will be housed in the interim.
Flights are scheduled are take passengers to spots around the globe, including Australia, Germany, Spain, England, Canada and across the United States.
Passengers from neighbor islands will be flown there, and all Hawaii residents will be told to quarantine at home for 14 days.
On Saturday morning, the state Attorney General’s office expresses concerns about the plan and wanted to ensure that multiple agencies were consulted including, Customs and Border Protection, AMR, the Departments of Health and Transportation.
