WATCH LIVE: Ige institutes 14-day mandatory quarantine for all incoming visitors, returning residents

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Thursday, all visitors and returning residents to Hawaii will be required to complete a mandatory, 14-day quarantine to stop the spread of coronavirus in the islands.
Gov. David Ige announced the new measure Saturday in a news conference at the state Capitol, calling it an “extreme action" that he believed would bring tourism in the islands to a near standstill.
“We need to come together as a community to fight this virus,” Ige said, adding that the mandate would be in effect indefinitely. “This mandate is the first of its kind in the nation. We want this action to send the message to visitors and residents alike that we appreciate their love for Hawaii but we are asking them to postpone their visit.”
Here’s how the governor said the mandate would work:
- Visitors would be responsible for any costs associated with quarantine.
- Those who break quarantine would face a $5,000 fine and a year in jail.
- The mandate would not apply to emergency responders and other essential workers.
- Residents would quarantine in their homes.
- The rule would not apply to any of the visitors already in Hawaii.
When asked why he wasn’t instituting a broader shutdown, including issuing a shelter-in-place order as several other states have done, Ige said he could take that action if the virus continues to spread.
“Mandatory staying in your homes is an extreme measure that we may implement here,” he said. “But it really is appropriate when there is widespread community spread of the virus.”
He added, “I would like to remind everyone that it’s in our best interest that we voluntarily self-isolate right now. We can do that. We all need to take action that we have within our powers to self-isolate.”
The news comes as the number of coronavirus cases in Hawaii continues to grow by double digits.
On Saturday, the state announced 11 new cases, bringing the total to 48 ― up from just seven last weekend. Of the cases reported so far, three people have been hospitalized. No one has died.
Also, the Army has announced a soldier with the 25th Infantry Battalion based in Hawaii tested positive for coronavirus, the first case linked to the Army community in Hawaii. The soldier is in isolation.
And thousands turned out Saturday for a one-day, drive-thru testing site in Kakaako. At least 250 were tested.
On Friday, the state Health Department reported what many had been dreading: That the virus was actively spreading in the community.
Two of the cases reported Friday were in individuals with no link to recent travel.
It was a dramatic new development that bolstered calls for the governor to institute stricter measures aimed at locking down the state and stopping travel to the islands.
“We have been talking about community spread for a long time. It’s beginning. It’s starting,” said state Health Department Director Bruce Anderson, in a conference call with reporters.
“It’s not just that it might happen. It is happening now.”
Even before community transmission of the virus was announced, though, the governor was getting mounting pressure to institute a state lockdown and require visitors to go into quarantine.
The widening spread of the virus has alarmed public health officials who say hospitals in the islands are already beginning to feel the effects and protective gear is in short supply.
Earlier this week, instead of a statewide directive, Ige asked visitors to stay away for 30 days ― a request that appears to have had limited effect. On Friday, visitors still filled beaches.
The counties have also taken their own steps to contain the virus.
On Oahu, restaurants have been ordered to end all dine-in service, all city parks are closed and emergency and essential services have taken steps to protect employees.
Meanwhile on Kauai, a nighttime curfew kicks in Friday night. There are exceptions to the rule, but Kauai’s mayor said it’s meant to encourage people to stay in their homes.
Hawaii public schools, meanwhile, are closed through at least April 6, and universities and private schools are on break or having students work remotely.
