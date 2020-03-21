A case of recovery: An Oahu man, 70, gets CDC clearance after contracting COIVD-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 70-year-old Honolulu man who got COVID-19 on a cruise ship that was once quarantined off Japan in February is looking back on his whirlwind of a journey.
"I'm very happy. I feel so lucky to be back home. It's been a pretty difficult month and a half," said Tyson.
During his illness, he was in isolation in a Japan hospital and had a fever, cough and fatigue. Then he tested negative twice, was cleared by doctors on March 5 and then released from the hospital.
He showed Hawaii News Now his March 10 clearance from the Centers for Disease Control removing him from U.S. public health ravel restrictions. He came back to Honolulu on Tuesday.
"I'm feeling fine. I feel tired and slowly recovering from this energy draining experience," said Tyson.
The more than month-long chaotic ordeal started in early February. Tyson, he wife and Japanese mother-in-law were stuck on the Diamond Princess, and then evacuated and thrown into an ambulance with other coughing people. They all tested positive, but Tyson says they’ve all recovered. On Friday, Tyson went to his doctor for a regularly scheduled checkup and once again got the thumbs up from his physician.
"The receptionist asked me have you been to China, have you gone on travel and I told her yeah I was on Diamond Princess and they just kind went woah, but I explained I got CDC clearance and after that they were okay," he said.
Tyson says he and his wife are now just staying at home just to recover -- more from the ordeal than the illness.
