Trade winds, robust at times, will dominate the forecast

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - SUNDAY EVENING UPDATE: Hope you and your ohana have been enjoying your weekend together. I am sure you’ve noticed that the winds shifting. You can simply step outside and feel the difference as moderate to breezy trade winds build in over the state. Expect them to strengthen tonight through Monday as a high pressure fan builds to the north. This will generate passing windward and mauka showers, and these trade winds will especially drift over leeward neighborhoods that are downwind of the mountain. Off and on trade wind showers are expected the next several days plus some liquid sunshine.
And hold on! Wind alerts will be posted throughout this week! That means messy hair days are ahead. Expect the stronger trades to continue through much of the week with clouds and showers focused over the typical windward and mountain locations, especially through the overnight and early morning periods. Drier air moving in by Tuesday should limit rainfall accumulations but for quite some time... there will be a chance for showers to pick up over windward and mauka neighborhoods.
Let’s talk surf...The current west-northwest swell will gradually lower through Monday. Surf along east facing shores will rise early next week, due to a combination of strong trade winds locally and a short-period northeast swell. Surf will likely rise to advisory levels around Monday night and remain elevated through most of the week. Surf along south facing shores will slowly rise Sunday night through Monday as a moderate long-period south swell arrives. Heights may reach the advisory level by Tuesday as it peaks and gradually lowers through Thursday.
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.