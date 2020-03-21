Trade winds, robust at times, will dominate the forecast

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - SUNDAY EVENING UPDATE: Hope you and your ohana have been enjoying your weekend together. I am sure you’ve noticed that the winds shifting. You can simply step outside and feel the difference as moderate to breezy trade winds build in over the state. Expect them to strengthen tonight through Monday as a high pressure fan builds to the north. This will generate passing windward and mauka showers, and these trade winds will especially drift over leeward neighborhoods that are downwind of the mountain. Off and on trade wind showers are expected the next several days plus some liquid sunshine.