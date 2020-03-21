State suspends permits for surf schools, ocean tour operators to deter crowds

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The state is shutting down hundreds of tour operators, from surf schools to dinner cruises, following confirmation that coronavirus is spreading in the community.
The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said that all commercial operator permits have been suspended indefinitely.
The permits cover any commercial operation in state waters.
“Many people are not practicing the recommended social distancing protocols, so it’s become necessary for us to take these extraordinary steps to help encourage the 6-foot separation between people," DLNR Chair Suzanne Case said, in a news release.
"It is hoped that every commercial permit holder and all local residents and visitors will abide by these closures in the spirit of flattening the spread of the coronavirus.”
Also Friday, the state said it has suspended all commercial tours on state trails.
Officials said they took the action after getting reports people were continuing to enter closed state parks, including Diamond Head State Monument.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.