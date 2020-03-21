Open House: Condos in Punahou and Makiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Aloha Friday! Looking for a place to call your own in town? Well, it's time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank.
First we start at this two-bedroom, two-bath condo in the Punahou area with amazing Diamond Head, mountain, and city views. The beautifully renovated high floor apartment is move in ready and comes with new appliances, carpets, cabinets and flooring. It's a convenient location, close to Kapiolani Medical Center, private schools, restaurants, markets and bus stops. The secured building has 20 guest parking stalls on the 5th floor along with meeting rooms and a pool. This one's priced at $560,000.
Next, we're taking you to a one-bedroom, one-bath condo conveniently located in Makiki. It's just a short drive away from Ala Moana Shopping Center and beach park, Ward Village, and a number of restaurant options. Like to cook? Enjoy contemporary upgrades throughout the kitchen along with ocean views in the daytime or city lights at night. Not a bad way to start your meals! Don't miss out on this opportunity! Grab this listing for $388,000.
So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or interested in refinancing your current home get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.