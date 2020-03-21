Open House: Condos in Punahou and Makiki

Next, we're taking you to a one-bedroom, one-bath condo conveniently located in Makiki. It's just a short drive away from Ala Moana Shopping Center and beach park, Ward Village, and a number of restaurant options. Like to cook? Enjoy contemporary upgrades throughout the kitchen along with ocean views in the daytime or city lights at night. Not a bad way to start your meals! Don't miss out on this opportunity! Grab this listing for $388,000.