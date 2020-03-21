Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii reports first cases of virus spreading in community
HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities say two people on Oahu who haven't traveled outside Hawaii, and haven't had any contact with people who have, tested positive for the coronavirus. The statewide total of those with the disease is now 37. The two non-travel cases indicate the virus is now circulating in Hawaii. The numbers come as a growing number of leaders are urging Gov. David Ige to take a tougher stance on travelers to prevent the spread of the disease. House Speaker Scott Saiki, Lt. Gov. Josh Green, a Senate special committee on the virus and the Honolulu City Council have all called on Ige to impose a two-week quarantine on arriving passengers.
HAWAII-DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
Hawaii Democrats scrap in-person voting plan for primary
HONOLULU (AP) — The Democratic Party of Hawaii is scrapping plans for in-person voting during its party-run presidential primary on April 4 in favor of mailed ballots over concerns of the coronavirus. The party had always expected most members would vote by mail, and has already put two rounds of ballots in the mail. But the party had also planned to allow people to cast ballots at 21 voting sites on election day if the wanted. Voters would have been allowed to join the party that day. Instead, the party will now send a third round of mailed ballots to everyone who newly registers to vote or joins by April 4. Results aren't expected until late May.
BC-US-ELECTION-2020-GABBARD
Gabbard ends long-shot 2020 bid, throws support to Biden
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is suspending her presidential campaign, ending a long-shot 2020 effort that saw her feuding with Hillary Clinton and raising fears among Democrats that she would mount a third-party candidacy. Gabbard said Thursday she's offering her full support to former Vice President Joe Biden. Gabbard attracted a sizable following in New Hampshire but largely failed to resonate elsewhere. Gabbard publicly feuded with Clinton during her 2020 run and ended up suing her for defamation. Democrats have feared she would mount a third-party run for the presidency, potentially siphoning votes away from the eventual Democratic nominee. But Gabbard has said she isn't considering that.
CONDO TOWERS
Honolulu council approves twin-tower construction project
HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu City Council has approved a twin-tower condominium project that is expected to add nearly 1,000 residential units. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the council voted unanimously to give Keeaumoku Development LLC a special district permit and an Interim Planned Development-Transit permit. The project is expected to be bounded by Keeaumoku, Liona and Rycroft streets in Honolulu. The approval allows each of the towers to rise a maximum of 400 feet. The project is expected to include 836 market-rate multifamily units and 128 affordable multifamily units, commercial space, a 12-story parking structure, and a publicly accessible park and plaza.
MONK SEAL BIRTHS
Record 48 Hawaiian monk seal pups born in islands in 2019
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Officials say a record 48 Hawaiian monk seal pups were born in the main Hawaiian Islands in 2019. West Hawaii Today reported the Hawaiian Monk Seal Research Program's 2019 population assessment found the number remained about the same as the 2018 count of 1,400 seals. About 1,100 seals reside in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, while around 300 seals make their homes in the main Hawaiian Islands. The research program operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the population across the islands increased at an average rate of about 2% in the past seven years.
ONLINE ENTICEMENT-HAWAII
Maui police arrest 3 men in online teen sex sting operation
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Police on Maui have arrested three men as part of an online sting operation targeting suspects attempting to make arrangements to have sex with teenagers. The Maui News reported the men were charged with felonies after allegedly arranging a meeting for sex with someone each believed was a teenage girl. The investigations were initiated by an undercover agent posing online as a 13-year-old girl. Authorities say Kyle Cribben and Rodney Shimoda were charged separately with electronic enticement of a child and indecent electronic display to a child. Joseph Montelongo was charged with electronic enticement of a child.