As restrictions widen, Ko Olina hotels announce plan to close to the general public
File image of Koolina lagoons (Source: HNN Archive)
By HNN Staff | March 21, 2020 at 1:20 PM HST - Updated March 21 at 2:12 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A major closure of hotels will be happening on Oahu’s Leeward side come Tuesday.

Ko Olina will shut down operations at its hotels including the Four Seasons, Disney’s Aulani, the Ko Olina Golf Club and Ko Olina Marina.

The closure was announced Saturday. It also includes all activity desks, wedding chapels, lagoon beaches restrooms and parking lots.

Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club will remain open for its owners.

Read the full memo below:

KoOlinaClosure20_03-21 by HNN on Scribd

