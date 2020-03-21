Kauai follows suit; Mayor Kawakami orders eateries to only offer takeout

LIHUE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an additional step to curb the spread of coronavirus, Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami announced additional measures for the county Saturday.
In line with the Governor’s orders, Kawakami followed suit, ordering the closure of all bars and clubs. He also ordered the closure of restaurants unless they offer drive-thru, pickup, delivery or takeout options.
He added any violators of the new rules could face a misdemeanor charge.
“This is not intended to be a strong show of law enforcement, but rather an effort to get everyone in our community, both residents and visitors, to follow known guidelines regarding social distancing,” he said.
The rules are in place as of Saturday.
At last check Saturday, the Garden Island island had less than five confirmed cases of COVID-19. One of them was a woman who came home after a trip to New York.
Kawakami said that woman was in isolation at home in stable condition. He added the two original cases — a visiting couple the island — remained on Kauai in isolation. They were in stable condition.
