To help keep people employed, Walmart seeks to hire hundreds in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a time where Hawaii residents are among the many Americans being laid off due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, one national chain is looking to hire in Hawaii over the coming months.
Walmart recently announced they were looking to fill 150,000 associates for their stores nationwide. In Hawaii, that breaks down to about 400 positions statewide.
From now until May, they will be looking for employees to work in stores, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.
As a company, they are working to help ease the burden on their current associates. This week they announced they would provide cash bonuses to workers across the nation.
In Hawaii, unemployment offices have been inundated with a spike in claims. So much so, that the online systems crashed.
For more information on applying to Walmart, click here.
