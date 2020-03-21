6 Hawaii residents, 2 others allowed to disembark from cruise ship docked in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Six Hawaii residents and an injured passenger and her spouse on board the Maasdam cruise ship at Honolulu Harbor have been allowed to disembark.
The state Department of Transportation said none of the passengers had a fever or displayed any other symptoms of quarantine. They’ve been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days as a precaution.
Meanwhile, no other passengers or crew on the vessel are being allowed to leave.
“Allowing the Hawaii residents off the ship means they will avoid unnecessary air travel and reduces their risk of exposure to COVID-19," Gov. David Ige said, in a news release. "The woman with a fractured leg needs medical attention and therefore must be allowed off the boat.”
The Maasdam arrived at Honolulu Harbor Pier 2 at 6:30 a.m. Friday with approximately 850 passengers onboard. There have been confirmed cases of coronavirus onboard the ship.
Meanwhile, the Norwegian Jewel is scheduled to arrive Sunday with 1,700 people onboard.
It’s unclear if anyone on the ship will be allowed to disembark.
This story will be updated.
