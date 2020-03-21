Efforts to ensure Hawaii’s kupuna are fed ramp up while many eateries are shutting down

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The community is coming together to ensure some of Hawaii’s most vulnerable — the elderly — don’t go hungry as many restaurants reduce operations or simply close altogether.
On Kauai, community leaders have come up with a plan to benefit both kupuna and local farmers.
They’re launching a food program called “Kupuna Kare of Farmer Fare.” Its aimed at supporting farmers displaced by the closure of the islands Sunshine Market.
Through a partnership with the Kauai chapter of the Hawaii Foodbank, kupuna who sign up will receive packages of fresh produce from local farmers.
Senior citizens age 70 or older are eligible. The goods will be dropped off to reduce person-to-person contact.
Elderly residents who want to sign up can call 241-4470. Farmers interested in being a part of the program can call 241-4299. Operations begin next week.
Meanwhile on Oahu, catering and food truck operators are coming together to deliver some free meals.
Malama Meals along with the city and Catholic Charities will be making deliveries to seniors on Oahu over the next two weeks.
Meals will also be available to keiki who rely on the free or reduced school meal programs.
For more information on their efforts or to sign up, click here.
Community leaders say the program is expected to last about eight weeks.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.