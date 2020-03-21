High demand at COVID-19 testing site in Kakaako; cutoff point announced

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lines of cars quickly formed at the Kakaako Waterfront Park Saturday as city and health officials opened up a drive-thru coronavirus testing site.
The line stretched several blocks from the park onto Ala Moana Boulevard. The wait time for some was about 2 to 3 hours.
The site was opened around 8 a.m. and was set to remain open until 2 p.m., however, officials working the site said anyone not in line on Ilalo Street by 1 p.m. would be turned away.
Health officials are aiming to test about 400 people. An estimated 2,000 people turned out for tests and screenings were done to determine who was eligible.
Dr. Scott Miscovich said as of noon, about 250 tests were already conducted.
Those eligible included those showing symptoms who have had recent travel; first responders and healthcare industry workers; tourism industry employees; and prison and homeless outreach workers.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.