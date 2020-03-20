US military successfully tests hypersonic weapon off Kauai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. military on Thursday night successfully tested a hypersonic weapon in Hawaii skies, calling the launch a “major milestone.”
The Department of Defense said the experiment was run by the Navy and Army from the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai around 10:30 p.m.
The so-called hypersonic glide body can travel at five times the speed of sound and can hit targets hundreds and even thousands of miles away in just a matter of minutes.
Another test was held in 2017.
The military called the test a major milestone toward having hypersonic weapons ready to use in the next couple of years.
