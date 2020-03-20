State confirms community transmission of virus following 2 new cases not linked to travel

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department on Friday confirmed community spread of coronavirus in Hawaii after two new cases were found to have no link to recent travel.
It’s a dramatic new development that will undoubtedly bolster growing calls for stricter measures aimed at locking down travel to the islands and keeping people from gathering in groups.
The Health Department reported 11 new cases of coronavirus virus Friday, bringing the statewide total to 37. Both of the new cases of community transmission are on Oahu, and the patients ― tested by private labs ― have had no direct contact with each other.
“We now have COVID-19 in our commmunity,” said state Health Department Director Bruce Anderson, in a conference call with reporters.
Before Friday, just one of the cases in Hawaii ― in a worker at Kualoa Ranch ― were classified as community transmission. The rest were all the result of recent travel to the mainland or internationally.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown as of Friday at noon:
- Total: 37 (11 new)
- Oahu: 28 (10 new)
- Maui: 5 (0 new)
- Kauai 3 (1 new)
- Big Island: 1 (0 new)
Even before the two cases of community transmission were announced, there were growing calls to institute stricter measures statewide to stop the spread of coronavirus, including with a 15-day lockdown and mandatory visitor quarantine.
On Friday, the Honolulu City Council joined House Speaker Scott Saiki and Lt. Gov. Josh Green in calling on the governor to put in place emergency measures to stop visitors from coming to Hawaii.
During a news conference on Friday afternoon to discuss coronavirus testing, Mayor Kirk Caldwell was informed of the council’s stance.
“I support the Honolulu City Council’s recommendation,” he said.
The calls from city leaders on Oahu are just the latest in a string of similar requests from leaders at every level of local government.
On Thursday, Saiki called on the governor to institute an immediate statewide shutdown for 15 days, requiring people to shelter in their homes or hotel rooms.
Saiki outlined his recommendations in a letter to the governor Thursday afternoon, and said the state should also quarantine all travelers from outside Hawaii for 15 days, prohibit all non-essential inter-island and out-of-state travel, and close all public and private schools and daycare centers.
Reached Friday, Saiki said he had gotten no response from the Ige administration.
On Thursday evening, the Governor’s Office responded publicly with a one-line statement:
“Gov. Ige continues to work through all the options, including their potential benefits and consequences, to secure our islands and do what’s best for our communities.”
The widening spread of the virus has alarmed public health officials who say hospitals in the islands are already beginning to feel the effects of an increase in cases.
Earlier this week, instead of a statewide directive, Ige asked visitors to stay away for 30 days ― a request that appears to have had limited effect. On Friday, visitors still filled beaches around the state and they could even be seen crowding into tour buses.
The counties have also taken their own steps to contain the virus.
On Oahu, restaurants have been ordered to end all dine-in service, all city parks are closed and emergency and essential services have taken steps to protect employees.
Meanwhile on Kauai, a nighttime curfew kicks in Friday night. There are exceptions to the rule, but Kauai’s mayor said it’s meant to encourage people to stay in their homes.
Hawaii public schools, meanwhile, are closed through at least April 6, and universities and private schools are on break or having students work remotely.
