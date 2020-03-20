Pandemic guidelines spur mortuaries to offer online viewing of funeral services

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Friday, Hawaiian Memorial Park and Mortuary, Valley of the Temples and Diamond Head Mortuary will limit funeral gatherings to no more than 10 people.
To meet the need of large groups, they’re inviting families to watch funeral services online.
“This is going to include our burial services and our funeral services," general manager Ryan Kozuma said, adding that Byodo-In Temple is also closed to visitors.
He said there will be no charge for livestream viewing of services.
"Families can view them online from the comfort of their homes and even people that are on the mainland can watch their loved one's services," Kozuma said.
Valley of the Temples, Diamond Head and Hawaiian Memorial Park average up to 30 burials a week, including services at churches and chapels.
Kozuma said during the coronavirus outbreak some families may want to postpone burials.
"We will offer that service to them and be able to hold their loved one until they're ready for burial," he said.
The pandemic has also increased phone calls to the mortuaries for details on making funeral arrangements should the need arise.
