The need for blood donations remains high during coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At any given time, the Blood Bank of Hawaii only has about a week supply of blood on hand.
But the CEO of the Blood Bank of Hawaii says donations are down 30 percent after 40 community groups canceled their blood drives in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If people stop donating and blood drives are canceled, it’s only a few days where we will run out of blood,” said Dr. Kim Anh Nguyen.
The Blood Bank’s facility on Young Street is the only location accepting donations. Next week, they’ll have pop up locations around Oahu.
No donations are being accepted on the neighbor islands, but hospitals will be supplied from Honolulu.
Donor Calvin Young says he’s happy with the new protocols and that he’ll continue to donate.
“I came out because I’m healthy and anything to help the community is the right thing to do,” Young said.
New protocols for donors are in place to follow social distancing guidelines and prevention of large gatherings.
“We need to do something different to make sure that it’s safe for donors to donate and to bring in the blood for our patients. Phase one is to transform our donor center on young street to a safe donating environment,” Dr. Kim Anh Nguyen added.
To make an appointment to donate blood, call 848-4770, or click here for more information.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.