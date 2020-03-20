Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii lawmaker has tested positive for the coronavirus. State Sen. Clarence Nishihara was informed of his positive test result Thursday. That's triggering an immediate closure of the Hawaii state Capitol building. Nishihara is the first known Hawaii lawmaker to test positive. The developments came as health officials said there are now 26 people statewide who have coronavirus. Several leader are pushing the governor to take tougher measures to limit the spread of the virus. The House speaker asked the governor to order all people in Hawaii to shelter in place for the next 15 days. He criticized the administration's handling of the pandemic as being chaotic. Hawaii's lieutenant governor says he wants anyone who comes to Hawaii quarantined for two weeks.