Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

BC-US-ELECTION-2020-GABBARD
Gabbard ends long-shot 2020 bid, throws support to Biden
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is suspending her presidential campaign, ending a long-shot 2020 effort that saw her feuding with Hillary Clinton and raising fears among Democrats that she would mount a third-party candidacy. Gabbard said Thursday she's offering her full support to former Vice President Joe Biden. Gabbard attracted a sizable following in New Hampshire but largely failed to resonate elsewhere. Gabbard publicly feuded with Clinton during her 2020 run and ended up suing her for defamation. Democrats have feared she would mount a third-party run for the presidency, potentially siphoning votes away from the eventual Democratic nominee. But Gabbard has said she isn't considering that.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii state senator tests positive for coronavirus
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii lawmaker has tested positive for the coronavirus. State Sen. Clarence Nishihara was informed of his positive test result Thursday. That's triggering an immediate closure of the Hawaii state Capitol building. Nishihara is the first known Hawaii lawmaker to test positive. The developments came as health officials said there are now 26 people statewide who have coronavirus. Several leader are pushing the governor to take tougher measures to limit the spread of the virus. The House speaker asked the governor to order all people in Hawaii to shelter in place for the next 15 days. He criticized the administration's handling of the pandemic as being chaotic. Hawaii's lieutenant governor says he wants anyone who comes to Hawaii quarantined for two weeks.
CONDO TOWERS
Honolulu council approves twin-tower construction project
HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu City Council has approved a twin-tower condominium project that is expected to add nearly 1,000 residential units. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the council voted unanimously to give Keeaumoku Development LLC a special district permit and an Interim Planned Development-Transit permit. The project is expected to be bounded by Keeaumoku, Liona and Rycroft streets in Honolulu. The approval allows each of the towers to rise a maximum of 400 feet. The project is expected to include 836 market-rate multifamily units and 128 affordable multifamily units, commercial space, a 12-story parking structure, and a publicly accessible park and plaza.
MONK SEAL BIRTHS
Record 48 Hawaiian monk seal pups born in islands in 2019
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Officials say a record 48 Hawaiian monk seal pups were born in the main Hawaiian Islands in 2019. West Hawaii Today reported the Hawaiian Monk Seal Research Program's 2019 population assessment found the number remained about the same as the 2018 count of 1,400 seals. About 1,100 seals reside in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, while around 300 seals make their homes in the main Hawaiian Islands. The research program operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the population across the islands increased at an average rate of about 2% in the past seven years.
ONLINE ENTICEMENT-HAWAII
Maui police arrest 3 men in online teen sex sting operation
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Police on Maui have arrested three men as part of an online sting operation targeting suspects attempting to make arrangements to have sex with teenagers. The Maui News reported the men were charged with felonies after allegedly arranging a meeting for sex with someone each believed was a teenage girl. The investigations were initiated by an undercover agent posing online as a 13-year-old girl. Authorities say Kyle Cribben and Rodney Shimoda were charged separately with electronic enticement of a child and indecent electronic display to a child. Joseph Montelongo was charged with electronic enticement of a child.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CRUISE-SHIPS
2 cruise ships not allowed to disembark in Honolulu
HONOLULU (AP) — Two cruise ships that were turned away by other ports are headed to Honolulu, but passengers won't be allowed to disembark. Officials say there are no cases of coronavirus on either vessel. It was previously planned that passengers would disembark in Honolulu. Officials now say the ships will only refuel and resupply and then continue on to another destination. Holland America Line's Maasdam is scheduled to arrive Friday. The Norwegian Jewel is scheduled to arrive Sunday. New measures to seal borders to reduce the spread of coronavirus have left some cruise ships stranded.