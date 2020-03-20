Judiciary: Most traffic, criminal cases postponed through end of April

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ‘vast majority’ of cases that were to have been handled at District Court on Oahu over the course of the next six weeks have been postponed, state judiciary officials announced on Thursday.
A spokesperson says individuals with the following cases should not report to court:
- Traffic cases for non-custody defendants.
- Misdemeanor, petty misdemeanor, and criminal violation cases for defendants who are not already in custody.
- Small claims cases.
- Regular claims cases, including landlord-tenant cases.
- Community Outreach Court cases.
The decision was based on guidance from Governor Ige and other health experts to help so slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Earlier this week, First Circuit Chief Judge R. Mark Browning issued an emergency order granting postponements of these cases to reduce the number of people going to court during this public health crisis,” said Deputy Chief Judge Melanie May. “We appreciate people taking their court appearances seriously, but want to reiterate that most cases have been postponed."
Judiciary officials advise that the following cases will proceed as scheduled:
- Temporary Restraining Order cases.
- Misdemeanor, petty misdemeanor, and criminal violation cases for defendants currently in the custody of the Honolulu Police Department, the Department of Public Safety, and/or the Hawaii State Hospital.
- Traffic cases for defendants already in custody.
- Felony cases.
- Driving While Impaired (DWI) court cases.
For more information, visit the Judiciary’s COVID-19 Information page.
