Hawaii nurses on front lines say they’re forced to overuse masks, protective gear

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii nurses on the front lines say they are being forced to overuse masks and other protective equipment.
Daniel Ross, president of the Hawaii Nurses Association, says he’s been overwhelmed with complaints.
He says some masks are being used longer than they should and some face shields are being wiped down instead of immediately thrown away.
"I’m getting calls, multiple calls, emails and texts every day concerns mostly related to the shortage of protective equipment," Ross aid.
"I know that our facilities are doing their best to get their equipment to them. The front line nurses don’t see that or feel that."
He said one of the biggest concerns is re-using masks.
The nurses union says different hospitals and even different departments within facilities have their own rules so there’s no agreement across the board.
This story will be updated.
