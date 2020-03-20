Hawaii artists take concerts online to lift spirits during coronavirus oubtreak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some of Hawaii's entertainers are helping to boost morale by performing online concerns as many self-isolate in their homes amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Kelly Boy DeLima, leader of the group Kapena, announced a new live stream series called “#QuarantineHawaiiConcertSeries.”
"Through these tough and challenging times, a group of Hawaiian entertainers have banned together to bring some harmony and peace to the world," DeLima said, in an Instagram video post.
The first jam session is set for 5 p.m. on Sunday, featuring Kapena, Josh Tatofi and Roman of Kolohe Kai.
It will stream live on Facebook and Instagram.
Hawaii recording artists Vaihi have already been streaming music online for a while, but starting Monday, they will begin a new online show called "The Man Cave."
The first episode will air from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
And ukulele artist Bryan Tolentino has found a new way to play the ukule during trying times — with a hat, mask and gloves.
These artists join a slew of musicians nationwide who have taken their talents to the internet after many of them were forced to cancel concerts due to the coronavirus pandemic.
