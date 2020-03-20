Forecast: Drier weather with breezy trade winds due over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Conditions will improve statewide Friday, with a sea breeze and land breeze pattern keeping showers near the coast during the morning and at night and over the interior and mauka areas during the afternoon and evening.
Trade wind weather will return Saturday night, with breezy to windy conditions expected Sunday through late next week. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas once the trades return, although showers will reach leeward locales at times due to the strength of the trades.
A northwest swell is expected to peak Friday night with low end high surf advisory wave heights for the north- and west-facing shores of the smaller islands.
A persistent small to moderate northeast swell, plus increasing trade winds, will cause the surf to gradually increase along east-facing shores over the weekend through early next week.
Surf is expected to reach the high surf advisory criteria along east-facing shores about Monday.
