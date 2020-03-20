Amid growing economic fallout, state says it’s expediting tax returns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state says it’s expediting individual income tax returns to get refunds to residents as quickly as possible.
The news comes as the economy continues to take a hit amid the coronavirus pandemic and as unemployment claims in Hawaii soar.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Taxation says it hasn’t yet decided on whether to extend the filing date for taxes. As of now, the date remains April 15.
For more information, go to hitax.hawaii.gov.
