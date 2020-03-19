UH cancels all commencement ceremonies in wake of coronavirus outbreak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii is cancelling commencement ceremonies, officials announced Thursday.
This all comes amid a flurry of cancellations and changes to school schedules in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
“Commencement is one of the most time-honored traditions in our society, and it is one of the most highly anticipated celebrations throughout our university system for students, their families and friends,” UH President David Lassner wrote, in a statement.
“We share in your disappointment that this unprecedented health crisis has robbed everyone of this moment.”
The cancellation will apply to UH’s 10 campuses. However, Lassner said students will still have the opportunity to walk in a future ceremony.
Meanwhile, students at all campuses will be finishing the school year online as the state works to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
This story will be updated.
