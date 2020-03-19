State senator tests positive for coronavirus in first confirmed case linked to Capitol building

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State Sen. Clarence Nishihara has tested positive for coronavirus, officials confirmed Thursday.
Nishihara has informed his staff and colleagues, and Senate President Ron Kouchi is urging Senate offices to close until further notice.
Nishihara, a Democrat, is in his fourth term and represents Waipahu, Pearl City and Pacific Palisades.
There was no immediate information on whether Nishihara had recently traveled.
Additionally, authorities did not say whether any other legislators or staff would undergo testing.
The cases comes as Hawaii is reporting 11 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 27. It’s the highest one-day total since the pandemic started.
Complicating matters, authorities were releasing different statistics. The Health Department initially said six new cases had been confirmed, but Lt. Josh Green said the actual number was 11.
Health officials did not immediately say how many of the new cases are travel-related.
