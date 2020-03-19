Number of coronavirus cases swells to 27 amid calls to suspend non-essential travel to Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is reporting 11 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 27. It’s the highest one-day total since the pandemic started.
Complicating matters, authorities were releasing different statistics. The Health Department initially said six new cases had been confirmed, but Lt. Josh Green said the actual number was 11.
It’s unclear whether the governor will address the new number Thursday.
Health officials did not immediately say how many of the new cases are travel-related.
But the widening spread of the virus comes amid growing calls to do more to shut down the state to visitors and keep all but essential workers at home.
On Thursday, Lt. Green said the state should suspend all non-essential travel to Hawaii, require anyone who comes to Hawaii to go through a two-week quarantine, bolster hospital capacity and isolate “completely” everyone who tests positive for the virus. A day earlier, nearly 100 doctors and health professionals signed a petition calling for much the same things.
So far, though, the governor has stopped short of those stringent measures.
Instead, he’s asked visitors to stay away for 30 days ― a request that appears to have had limited effect ― and called on restaurants and bars to close dine-in services.
Non-essential state employees are also working from home and state venues and parks are closed.
The counties have also taken their own steps to contain the virus.
Kauai has instituted a nighttime curfew. On Oahu, restaurants and bars have been ordered to close dine-in options, and all city parks and other public gathering places are closed.
Similar measures have been put in place on Maui.
Hawaii public schools, meanwhile, are closed through at least April 6, and universities and private schools are on break or having students work remotely.
