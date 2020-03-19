Rotary International cancels 2020 convention scheduled for Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rotary International announced Wednesday that its 2020 convention ― scheduled to take place in Honolulu from June 6-10 ― has been canceled.
The decision was made ‘following the guidance of the world’s most trusted sources’ in an effort to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus.
“These are very difficult times. We cannot know quite yet what path this virus will take,” a spokesperson for the organization said in a press release. “By canceling our event, we will help mitigate the number of cases in the short term to allow our health systems to respond most effectively.”
Rotary leaders said health concerns and uncertainty over potential travel restrictions left them with little choice but to cancel the event.
At least 20,000 members from Rotary clubs around the world were expected to attend meetings that were scheduled to have been held at the Hawaii Convention Center.
The convention was held in Hamburg, Germany last year. The 2021 convention was scheduled to be held in Taiwan.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.