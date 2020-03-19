2 Oahu men arrested for illegal harvest of nearly 785 Opihi

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Oahu residents were cited by DLNR conservation officers after they were allegedly caught picking hundreds of opihi from rocks in a marine life conservation area.
The DLNR said 53-year-old Raymond Agsalda of Waialua and 53-year-old Ronsin Rosa of Haleiwa were caught Tuesday.
In their possession were 784 opihi which were allegedly taken from the Pupukea Marine Life Conservation District on Oahu’s North Shore.
Hawaii law prohibits taking any kind of sea life from the area, with the exception of in-season fishing at Waimea Bay. Even then, the DLNR says species restrictions and bag limits are in place.
The two men have been charged with a petty misdemeanor. If they are convicted, they could be fined or jailed.
If you see illegal hunting fishing or gathering, you’re asked to report it by calling 643-DLNR (3567), oir via the DLNRTipApp.
