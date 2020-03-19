Need to file an unemployment claim? Here’s how to do it

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Unemployment claims are already starting to pour into the state as businesses shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In fact, there were so many claims filed Wednesday, the online system nearly crashed.
To try and prevent people from waiting in long lines at the unemployment office, the state launched an online filing system Tuesday.
Think you might to file? Here what you need to know:
- What is unemployment?
Unemployment insurance is administered by the state and is meant to provide workers with temporary financial assistance who lose their job through no fault of their own.
In Hawaii, employers pay the costs of unemployment insurance through a payroll tax.
- How do you apply for unemployment?
To file online, click here. Earlier this week, the governor waived the one-week waiting period for benefits. If you have questions, you’re being asked to call the claims office nearest to you:
Oahu Claims Office: 586-8970
Hilo Claims Office: 974-4086
Kona Claims Office: 322-4822
Maui Claims Office: 984-8400
- How much can I qualify for?
Here’s how the state explains the calculation: “Your weekly benefit amount is calculated by dividing the wages in the highest quarter of your base period by 21.”
There is a maximum weekly benefit: $648 a week. The minimum is $5 a week.
For more eligibility requirements, click here.
