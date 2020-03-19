Maui Mayor Victorino announces new rules for Valley Isle residents

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Mike Victorino “greatly encouraged” families to shelter in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
On Wednesday, the county took similar steps as Oahu in ordering all bars, nightclubs, theaters, and tourist attractions to close by Friday morning.
Public gatherings of more than 10 people outdoors will also be prohibited. Victorino also ordered stores that sell essential goods such as groceries to provide special hours for the elderly and those with medical conditions.
The outdoor restrictions don’t apply to first responders, medical personnel, or grocery stores.
Read the full outline of public health emergency rules below:
