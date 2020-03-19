LATEST: State Department urges Americans to cancel all international travel

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Trump administration has upgraded its already dire warning to Americans against all international travel as the coronavirus outbreak spreads.
The State Department on Thursday issued a new alert urging Americans not to travel abroad.
Until the upgrade, the department’s advice to U.S. citizens had been to “reconsider” all international travel.
The change from the previous “level three” alert to a “level four” alert will likely have little practical effect because it is not mandatory and there are now limited transportation options for international travel.
Here’s more of the latest coronavirus news:
- The state is closing public schools through April 6, while the University of Hawaii announced Wednesday that all classes would remain through the semester.
- All city and state parks and other gathering places are closed, and police are enforcing the closures. Officers were at Ala Moana Beach Park on Thursday to tell people to leave.
- Hundreds of thousands of Hawaii residents are working from home as businesses institute social distancing procedures. Meanwhile, a growing number of local and national retailers have announced they’re temporarily closing their doors or cutting back on some services.
The state is reporting six new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 22.
Four of the new cases are on Oahu and two are on Maui.
Here’s the breakdown by island:
- Oahu: 14
- Maui: 5
- Kauai: 2
- Hawaii Island: 1
The death toll in Italy has overtaken China’s, a stark illustration of how the coronavirus pandemic has pivoted toward Europe and the United States.
Italy now has 3,405 registered deaths, roughly 150 more than China - a country with a population more than 20 times larger.
The milestone came the same day that the Chinese city where the virus first emerged recorded no new infections, a sign that China’s draconian lockdowns were a powerful method to stop the virus’ spread.
A visiting Chinese Red Cross team has criticized Italians’ failure to properly quarantine themselves, and and take the national lockdown seriously.
In the U.S., Congress is working urgently to fashion a $1 trillion measure to prop up households and the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The White House is proposing to send Americans first-round checks — potentially $3,000 for a family of four.
The fast-track effort is underway as the first two lawmakers tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Congress is facing calls to change its rules and allow for remote voting.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday the checks to Americans would be $1,000 per adult and $500 per child.
He told Fox Business Network the payments be direct deposited into people’s accounts.
