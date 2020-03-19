Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii authorities have extended the closure of public schools statewide and restricted access by non-residents to popular Hana Highway in Maui as they fight the spread of coronavirus. The number of people testing positive for the disease stands at 16. The state says it will keep public schools closed two weeks beyond the originally scheduled end of spring break. It now plans to have students return to class on April 7. State Sen. Kalani English said restricting Hana Highway will keep tourists from coming into contact with one another and residents along the road. He said he knows most of the area's economy relies on tourists, but health must come first.