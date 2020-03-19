Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CRUISE-SHIPS
2 cruise ships not allowed to disembark in Honolulu
HONOLULU (AP) — Two cruise ships that were turned away by other ports are headed to Honolulu, but passengers won't be allowed to disembark. Officials say there are no cases of coronavirus on either vessel. It was previously planned that passengers would disembark in Honolulu. Officials now say the ships will only refuel and resupply and then continue on to another destination. Holland America Line's Maasdam is scheduled to arrive Friday. The Norwegian Jewel is scheduled to arrive Sunday. New measures to seal borders to reduce the spread of coronavirus have left some cruise ships stranded.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii extends school closure, restricts Hana Highway access
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii authorities have extended the closure of public schools statewide and restricted access by non-residents to popular Hana Highway in Maui as they fight the spread of coronavirus. The number of people testing positive for the disease stands at 16. The state says it will keep public schools closed two weeks beyond the originally scheduled end of spring break. It now plans to have students return to class on April 7. State Sen. Kalani English said restricting Hana Highway will keep tourists from coming into contact with one another and residents along the road. He said he knows most of the area's economy relies on tourists, but health must come first.
ONLINE ENTICEMENT-ARREST
Maui man arrested after officer poses online as teen girl
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Police in Maui have arrested a man for allegedly making arrangements online to meet an undercover officer who was posing as a teenage girl. The Maui News reported 34-year-old Eric Duncan was charged with first-degree electronic enticement of a child. Court records say an online investigation was initiated Friday by an undercover agent posing as a 13-year-old girl. Records say a person started a private chat with the agent before they had a text message conversation that became sexual. Police say the person agreed to meet the agent and a surveillance team arrested a man later identified as Duncan.
GIANT TELESCOPE
Giant Hawaii telescope cost estimate increases to $2.4B
HONOLULU (AP) — The cost to build a giant telescope that's unpopular among many Native Hawaiians is now estimated to have increased to $2.4 billion. The Thirty Meter Telescope price tag was previously $1.4 billion. Protesters who say the telescope will desecrate land held sacred by some Native Hawaiians have stalled construction on Mauna Kea. Telescope officials say the increased cost is because of construction delays, along with inflation and cost increases for construction items. Telescope officials have selected an alternate location in Spain's Canary Islands. Hawaii remains the preferred site.
HOME PURCHASE BILL
Hawaii Senate passes bill to ban foreigner home purchases
HONOLULU (AP) — A bill to prohibit foreigners from buying some homes in Hawaii has been endorsed by state senators in an effort to make housing more affordable for local residents. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the proposed ban drew questions about its effectiveness and constitutionality. The bill would generally bar purchases of homes that are more than 5 years old by people who are not U.S. citizens and legal residents, as well as companies and trusts controlled by nonresident aliens. The Senate Judiciary Committee issued a report saying restrictions on residential property purchases by nonresident aliens may be unconstitutional.
OHIA DISEASE-TREES
Hawaii confirms new rapid ohia death fungal disease cases
LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii scientific group has announced the discovery of new cases of a fungal disease that has killed thousands of native ohia trees. The Garden Island reported the Kauai Rapid Ohia Death Working Group announced cases of rapid ohia death on Kauai. Limahuli Garden and Preserve Director Lei Wann ordered a sample to be tested after officials observed trees exhibiting the disease. Other ohia tested positive afterward, including one tree with Ceratocystis huliohia and another with Ceratocystis lukuohia. Officials say C. huliohia may take months to years to kill ohia trees, while C. lukuohia can kill within weeks.