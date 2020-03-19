Kona low drifts north and weakens; trade winds return soon

A wet and unsettled weather pattern will continue through Thursday as a kona low remains parked several hundred miles west of Kauai. The main threat will be heavy rain and flooding over already saturated ground, though the potential for strong thunderstorms may return again on Thursday, especially on Kauai and Oahu. The low will slowly weaken and drift north on Friday, allowing a drier and more settled weather pattern to gradually develop. A return to trade wind weather is expected over the weekend, with breezy trade winds expected to start next week.