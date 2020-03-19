How to stay fit while staying at home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With gyms around the country closing their doors to combat the spread of COVID-19, fitness enthusiasts have had to get creative in their attempts to stay fit, while in quarantine.
With minimal traditional gym services being offered to the public, personal trainers around the island have been modifying their workouts to effectively serve their fitness needs.
Melissa Rivera is a certified personal trainer at HNL JiuJitsu academy in Hawaii Kai and has devised a host of workouts effective for any age and any fitness level.
“There is so much that you can do with just your body weight,” said Rivera. “A lot of people know what
a push-up is, or what a squat is and you can work with different variations of those basic movements to achieve different results."
Dane Nishikawa had his main gym close their doors amid the coronavirus outbreak and utilizes Rivera’s home workouts as a way to stay fit.
“Since my normal gym has been closed these home workouts are great to stay fit and stay active,” said Nishikawa. “It’s a good way to stay in shape while we are stuck inside.”
While working out is essential to staying fit, overall health including what we eat during this time is also critical.
“Fuel your body with the vegetables and the nutrients you need," said Rivera. "Right now its important to keep our immune system up.”
Rivera’s home workout is posted below:
