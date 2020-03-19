Hawaiian Airlines further cuts flights to adjust for lower demand

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines announced they were continuing to cut back on flight offerings amid declining demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Wednesday night, Hawaiian said they were reducing the flight schedule system-wide by nearly 40 percent for the month of April. Flights impacted include international routes, mainland routes and even neighbor island offerings.
They cited the government restrictions and lower demand.
Some of the key changes include suspending the direct flight from Hawaii to Papeete, Tahiti; reducing routes to Osaka and Fukuoka; and suspending direct service from Maui to Las Vegas.
The airlines added they will stop flying direct from Kona to Lihue after March 31. Affected guests will be accommodated via Honolulu or Kahului, Maui
This is the latest round of cuts made to routes offered by Hawaiian Airlines. On Tuesday, they announced they were suspending their nonstop service between Honolulu and Sapporo through July 21.
