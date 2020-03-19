Forecast: Flash flood watch continues, more heavy rain expected

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wet and unsettled weather pattern will continue through Thursday as a kona low remains parked several hundred miles west of Kauai. The main threat will be heavy rain and flooding over already saturated ground, though the potential for strong thunderstorms may return again on Thursday, especially on Kauai and Oahu. The low will slowly weaken and drift north on Friday, allowing a drier and more settled weather pattern to gradually develop. A return to trade wind weather is expected over the weekend, with breezy trade winds expected to start next week.
Modest surf will continue along east facing shores through Friday. A small to moderate northeast swell, plus increasing trade winds, will cause the surf to gradually increase along east facing shores from this weekend into next week. Surf may reach the High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria along east facing shores starting Monday.
Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small through Thursday, then trend up starting late Thursday night and Friday as a new long-period west-northwest swell spreads across the area. Surf heights produced by this swell may approach the HSA criteria along some north and west facing shores from late Friday into Saturday.
