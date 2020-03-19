Flash flood warning posted for Oahu as another round of heavy rain moves in

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the island of Oahu Wednesday afternoon.
The warning was posted just before 4 p.m. and is slated to last until 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Forecasters said the Waikane Stream gage indicated a rapid rise in water level. Forecasters said the stream is expected to overflow onto Kamehameha Highway in Waikane shortly.
Heavy rain was also coming down over Central Oahu in Mililani and up north in Haleiwa.
